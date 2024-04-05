Citigroup Boosts Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target to $708.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $635.00 to $708.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.72% from the stock’s current price.

MLM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. HSBC raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $376.00 to $543.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $577.38.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MLM

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $13.08 on Friday, hitting $617.17. The company had a trading volume of 73,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $332.13 and a 1 year high of $620.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $568.56 and a 200-day moving average of $495.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 17.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 21.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total value of $6,032,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,179,301.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total value of $6,032,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at $36,179,301.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,724 shares of company stock valued at $16,033,760 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 59 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 61 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.