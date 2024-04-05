Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,612 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Zoetis worth $46,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 105.5% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,615,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.85. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.03 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.53.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total transaction of $71,779.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,257.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,209 shares of company stock worth $408,453. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.11.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

