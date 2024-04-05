Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 580 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USB. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,265 shares of company stock worth $2,535,903. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,776,576. The company has a market capitalization of $67.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.15. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.41.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

