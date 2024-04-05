Emerald Advisors LLC Sells 2,309 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Emerald Advisors LLC cut its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $78.73 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $80.82. The company has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.11 and a 200-day moving average of $74.47.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

