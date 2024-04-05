Insider Buying: Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Insider Purchases 32,500 Shares of Stock

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS – Get Free Report) insider Jamie Skinner acquired 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of £38,350 ($48,142.10).

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 116.60 ($1.46). 764,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,452. The firm has a market capitalization of £357.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,078.18 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 123.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 124.55. Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon has a 12 month low of GBX 115.26 ($1.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 151.60 ($1.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.93, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 0.65%.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

