William (Bill) Robert Chess Purchases 25,000 Shares of Public Policy Holding Company, Inc. (LON:PPHC) Stock

Public Policy Holding Company, Inc. (LON:PPHC – Get Free Report) insider William (Bill) Robert Chess purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £28,750 ($36,090.89).

Public Policy Stock Performance

Shares of LON PPHC traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 118 ($1.48). 8,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,462. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 111.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 114.68. Public Policy Holding Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of GBX 103 ($1.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 140 ($1.76). The firm has a market cap of £136.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,180.00 and a beta of 0.06.

Public Policy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 7.06%. This is an increase from Public Policy’s previous dividend of $0.05. Public Policy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11,000.00%.

Public Policy Company Profile

Public Policy Holding Company, Inc provides public policy advisory, communications, and related advisory services. It operates in two segments, Lobbying Consulting and Public Affairs Consulting. The Lobbying Consulting segment offers federal and state advocacy, strategic guidance, political intelligence, and issue monitoring services.

