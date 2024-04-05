Empower Trading 19.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MPWR)

Empower (MPWR) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last seven days, Empower has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar. Empower has a market capitalization of $3,143.27 and $72.33 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empower token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Empower Profile

Empower’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,130,662 tokens. Empower’s official website is mpwr.clubrare.xyz. Empower’s official message board is medium.com/clubrare-universe. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft.

Empower Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 0.00014814 USD and is down -6.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $68.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mpwr.clubrare.xyz/.”

