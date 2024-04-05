InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Insider Sells $66,943.23 in Stock

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $66,943.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,567.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.24. 99,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,456. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.34. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.82 and a twelve month high of $119.86.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. InterDigital had a net margin of 38.95% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The business had revenue of $105.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.31 million. As a group, research analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IDCC. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in InterDigital by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 58,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,727,000 after buying an additional 32,750 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in InterDigital by 220.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,151,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $125,014,000 after buying an additional 792,868 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in InterDigital by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 26,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 10,750 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in InterDigital by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in InterDigital by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 93,106 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,470,000 after buying an additional 20,906 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

