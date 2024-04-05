SteelPeak Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 29,510 Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 423,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,342. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.26. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $42.69. The firm has a market cap of $652.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.1802 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.