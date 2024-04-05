Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,469 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,495,000 after buying an additional 1,030,730 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,134,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,079,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,553,000 after buying an additional 481,565 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ED has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.96.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.95. The company had a trading volume of 630,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,457. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.35. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $100.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 46.24%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

