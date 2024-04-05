SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $894,000 Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 93.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96,424 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanderbilt University boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 13,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.22.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SPG stock traded up $1.96 on Friday, hitting $149.91. The stock had a trading volume of 225,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,344. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.58 and a 200 day moving average of $132.87. The stock has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $157.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.75%.

Simon Property Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.