SteelPeak Wealth LLC Takes $1.40 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $74.85. The stock had a trading volume of 102,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,364. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $76.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.