SteelPeak Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STZ. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth $257,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.11.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $264.03. 276,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,801. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.01 and a 52-week high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

