Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC reduced its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,910 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the second quarter worth $623,522,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Snap by 95.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after buying an additional 8,712,380 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Snap by 877.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,844,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,516,000 after buying an additional 3,451,146 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the first quarter worth $104,868,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Snap by 96.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,263,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,427,000 after buying an additional 2,588,200 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Price Performance

Shares of Snap stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,488,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,814,854. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.55. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $17.90.

Insider Activity

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Snap had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a negative return on equity of 47.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $210,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 461,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,449,840.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $210,080.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 461,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,449,840.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 96,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $1,065,513.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,534,689 shares in the company, valued at $27,856,232.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 470,462 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,078 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNAP

About Snap

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.