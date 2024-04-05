Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM) Shares Sold by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC decreased its position in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.24% of Cambria Global Momentum ETF worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 7,209 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Cambria Global Momentum ETF alerts:

Cambria Global Momentum ETF Stock Performance

GMOM traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $28.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,026 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.21 and a 200 day moving average of $27.39. The firm has a market cap of $173.76 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.38.

Cambria Global Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Global Momentum ETF (GMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed fund that selects approximately 17 ETFs, across various asset classes, based on price momentum. The fund aims for capital appreciation rather than income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Global Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Global Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.