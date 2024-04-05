SteelPeak Wealth LLC Sells 419 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC cut its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAA. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $129.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.76.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE MAA traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.35. The stock had a trading volume of 121,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,637. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.80. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.56 and a twelve month high of $158.46.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $542.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 124.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,651,939.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at $39,651,939.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,496 shares of company stock worth $585,515 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

