Kearns & Associates LLC Purchases 183 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kearns & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 35.2% of Kearns & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Kearns & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $869,104,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $718,554,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,186 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,029 shares during the period.

VOO traded up $4.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $475.59. 1,585,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,277,338. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $466.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $432.43. The company has a market cap of $380.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $370.92 and a fifty-two week high of $483.23.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

