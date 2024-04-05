Benchmark Lowers JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target to $55.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Benchmark from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 110.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.07.

NASDAQ JD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,750,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,435,332. JD.com has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $41.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.54.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $4.74. The company had revenue of $306.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.21 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that JD.com will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,944,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $633,978,000 after buying an additional 3,482,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JD.com by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,277,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,995 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 2,693.5% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 6,397,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $184,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168,384 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in JD.com by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,210,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $179,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,605 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in JD.com by 292.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,436,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

