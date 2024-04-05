ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC reduced its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOBL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,123 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.38 and its 200 day moving average is $93.03. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

