Private Trust Co. NA Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 47,009 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,672,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,567. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.05. The firm has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $84.33.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.