Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target Raised to $322.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $263.00 to $322.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research cut Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.85.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded up $3.76 on Friday, hitting $269.65. The stock had a trading volume of 82,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,395. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $162.00 and a 52-week high of $276.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $256.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.55.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total value of $862,336.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total transaction of $862,336.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.48, for a total value of $312,576.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,958.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,741. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $7,346,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $422,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $2,555,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

