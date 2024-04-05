Arcus Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,937 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.1% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period.

VEA opened at $49.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.49. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $50.36. The company has a market capitalization of $121.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

