Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) PT Raised to $22.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "market perform" rating on the bank's stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.67% from the stock's current price.

RF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Regions Financial from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Regions Financial from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays reiterated an "underweight" rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $20.39.

RF remained flat at $20.06 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,781,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $21.08.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

