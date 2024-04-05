Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SimpliFi Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 181,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 1,053,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,053,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 55,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 20,339 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 420,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,949,000 after acquiring an additional 10,786 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $47.91 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $48.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.49.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0267 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

