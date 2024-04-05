SteelPeak Wealth LLC Purchases 11,087 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 369.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,087 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Garmin by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,049,121,000 after buying an additional 365,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Garmin by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,034,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,517,327,000 after purchasing an additional 239,988 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Garmin by 2.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $762,367,000 after purchasing an additional 176,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Garmin by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $545,971,000 after purchasing an additional 355,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,433,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $345,772,000 after purchasing an additional 70,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $217,656.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,379,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $349,710.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at $969,781.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $217,656.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,379,016.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,476 shares of company stock worth $14,166,944. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GRMN traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.63. 91,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,109. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $94.89 and a 12 month high of $149.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.30.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 24.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Garmin from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research upped their price target on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

