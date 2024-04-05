BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Stock Position Raised by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 82.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 20,480 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 196,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 43,955 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $833,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 24.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 180,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 35,986 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.05.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BWA stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.47. 475,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,941,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.65. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $50.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.68.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $93,870.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 252,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,885,486.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $1,144,636.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,638.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $93,870.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 252,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,885,486.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 287,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,015,478. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

