SteelPeak Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,410 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AFL. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $1,558,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Aflac by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,693,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,676,000 after purchasing an additional 348,400 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 12.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 48,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the third quarter valued at $803,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Price Performance

AFL stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.61. 459,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.11. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $64.06 and a 12 month high of $86.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aflac

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total transaction of $423,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,451.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,493 shares of company stock worth $3,765,706 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.