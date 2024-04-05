SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 90.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,568 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

SPDW stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $35.53. 998,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,220,915. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $35.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day moving average of $33.03.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

