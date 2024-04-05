SteelPeak Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 387.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,249 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.18. 145,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,565. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $151.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.57 and a 200-day moving average of $118.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on STLD

About Steel Dynamics

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.