SteelPeak Wealth LLC Increases Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC owned 0.10% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,812,000. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 196.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,068,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,113,000 after purchasing an additional 707,935 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2,936,431.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 646,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,425,000 after purchasing an additional 646,015 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,350,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 365.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 388,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,207,000 after purchasing an additional 304,873 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IFRA stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.89. The company had a trading volume of 179,310 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

