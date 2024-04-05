Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Reduces Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lessened its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.94. 697,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,162. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.84 and its 200 day moving average is $43.67. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $37.06 and a one year high of $48.48.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

