Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Up 0.7%

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $167.94 and last traded at $167.86. 37,620,388 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 101,501,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.63.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Tesla from $224.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.63.

Tesla Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $544.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Financial Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 6,432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $429,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.6% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 8.9% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 146,740 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,717,000 after acquiring an additional 18,462 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

