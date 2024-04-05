Satovsky Asset Management LLC Invests $277,000 in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Satovsky Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $38.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.87 and a 200-day moving average of $36.02. The stock has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $39.13.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

