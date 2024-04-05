Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Raised by AJ Advisors LLC

AJ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 7.3% of AJ Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. AJ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $159.50 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $163.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.36.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

