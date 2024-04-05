Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises 1.4% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQM. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM opened at $179.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.55. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $127.47 and a 12 month high of $184.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.3454 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

