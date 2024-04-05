Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

IWM stock opened at $203.74 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $211.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.19.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

