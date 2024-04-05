iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by MWA Asset Management

MWA Asset Management trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of MWA Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. MWA Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of IWM opened at $203.74 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $211.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.19.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

