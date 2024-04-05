JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,137 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter.

JEPI stock opened at $56.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.12. The stock has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $57.94.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

