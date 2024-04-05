China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 5,050 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 74.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,875 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AJ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. MWA Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 6,750 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 255.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,183 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in Starbucks by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 51,787 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 27,989 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,362,306. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $87.20 and a one year high of $115.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Barclays reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.24.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

