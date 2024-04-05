Breakwater Capital Group Invests $354,000 in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Snowflake by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Snowflake by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.50.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy bought 31,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,037.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Snowflake news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy acquired 31,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.84. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,037.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total transaction of $760,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 102,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,414,660.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 184,355 shares of company stock worth $37,679,411. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of SNOW stock traded up $2.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,282,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,947,023. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.99. The company has a market cap of $50.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.35 and a beta of 0.91. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $135.26 and a one year high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. Research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

