Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Stock Price Down 5.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAGet Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.1% on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $12.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Paramount Global traded as low as $11.72 and last traded at $11.74. Approximately 14,941,087 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 18,081,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.37.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Moffett Nathanson raised Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.79.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Stock Down 4.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.99.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.61%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

