8,516 Shares in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Bought by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGUS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $606,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $490,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,537,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CGUS traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.02. 178,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,479. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.91. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $31.38.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

