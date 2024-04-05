Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Has $293,000 Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC reduced its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 387.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 516.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 68,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 68,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,800 shares of company stock worth $1,414,872 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

NYSE HRL traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $34.83. 362,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,238,144. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.78. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $41.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.