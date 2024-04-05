Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Acquired by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Amdocs by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amdocs by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lifted its position in Amdocs by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 9,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,260,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on DOX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOX traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,031. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.19. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $78.38 and a one year high of $99.75. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.69.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.479 dividend. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

About Amdocs

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.