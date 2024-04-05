Compass Ion Advisors LLC Has $342,000 Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,426,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131,234 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,554,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150,652 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,769,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,937,334 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $486,631,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,572,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,782,000 after purchasing an additional 685,190 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VGIT traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.00. 615,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,170,804. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $60.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.10.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

