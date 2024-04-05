Compass Ion Advisors LLC Increases Position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CIGI. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Shares of Colliers International Group stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.40. 11,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,895. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.10 and its 200 day moving average is $110.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 89.54 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.38 and a 12 month high of $131.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 1.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

CIGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $109.00) on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colliers International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.89.

About Colliers International Group

(Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

