The Graph (GRT) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.14 Billion

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. The Graph has a market cap of $3.14 billion and approximately $104.08 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, The Graph has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. One The Graph token can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000487 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Graph Token Profile

The Graph’s genesis date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,796,229,911 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,457,015,081 tokens. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph (GRT) is a decentralized protocol that indexes and queries data from blockchains, making it easier for developers to build reliable and scalable decentralized applications. Created by Yaniv Tal and Jannis Pohlmann in 2018, GRT is used by popular dApps like Uniswap, Synthetix, and Aave. GRT also serves as a governance token for The Graph ecosystem, allowing holders to participate in decision-making and earn rewards for staking.”

