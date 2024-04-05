Private Trust Co. NA Cuts Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 30.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 120.9% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 13,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.67. The stock had a trading volume of 128,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,934. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $123.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.9976 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

