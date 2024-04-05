Arizona State Retirement System Sells 403 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in McKesson were worth $17,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in McKesson by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,508,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,399,000 after purchasing an additional 187,371 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in McKesson by 16.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,953,000 after purchasing an additional 708,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in McKesson by 14.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,937,000 after purchasing an additional 294,832 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $633,960,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in McKesson by 3.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,595,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,656,000 after purchasing an additional 50,265 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $5.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $540.43. 44,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,957. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $352.34 and a fifty-two week high of $543.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $518.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $479.57. The firm has a market cap of $71.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.21.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

