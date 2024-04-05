Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,302 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $21,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $834,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE DUK traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $95.23. The company had a trading volume of 398,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,204. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.13 and its 200-day moving average is $93.02. The stock has a market cap of $73.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $100.39.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

